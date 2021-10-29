Crews save two dogs from fire in Conway

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two dogs were rescued from a fire late Thursday night in Conway.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 1000 block of Carolina Road shortly after 11 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The dogs were pulled from the fire and were given oxygen to help them recuperate, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted on scene.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

