Advertisement

City of Myrtle Beach to host family-friendly ‘Fall Fling’ event

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The first ever ‘Fall Fling’ hosted by the city of Myrtle Beach is happening Friday at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center.

The whole family can enjoy a number of activities at this community event, including a pumpkin search, classic movies on a big inflatable screen, games, food, and even a bon fire.

Organizers say the event is a good way to bring community members together and for the city to give back.

“I think it is just going to get a lot of people involved both that work here and that live here, so we are just very excited to give back to our community,” said Mallory Holmes, marketing coordinator for the city’s park and recreation department.

With few events happening last year due to COVID-19, the city is excited to bring events like the Fall Fling back to the community.

“The city has had to cancel and postpone a lot of events and this year we are able to gather safely outside and we are just very grateful for that. I think that everyone is just relived to have something to go to this year and enjoy,” said Holmes.

The General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center is located at 800 Gabreski Lane.

The Fall Fling starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

