Charges expected to be filed after dog attack in Pee Dee leaves 2 children hurt

Two young children were injured after being bitten by a dog Thursday in Bennettsville, according to deputies.
By Nick Doria
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two young children were injured after being bitten by a dog Thursday in Bennettsville, according to deputies.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Danny Thomas Circle.

Both children received immediate medical treatment and later had surgery for their injuries, Murphy added.

The dog was reportedly seized and placed in the custody of the Marlboro County Animal Control.

“The Sheriff’s Office is working with Animal Control and the Solicitor’s Office in order to bring charges forward against the owners,” Murphy said.

According to deputies, warrants will likely be sought next week and the dog’s owners will be arrested.

