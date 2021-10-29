Submit a Tip
Canadian tourists eager to make return to Myrtle Beach once land border reopens

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After months of not being able to cross the border between the United States and Canada, the border is set to reopen on November 8.

“We’re very happy that it’s November eighth, we thought about coming down on the ninth but figured the border would be packed,” Canadian Tourist Jane Morrison said.

Morrison is counting down the days.

“The weather is good, even if we go in December it’s still better than it is here,” she said.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said travelers from Canada are the Grand Strand’s number one international visitor.

“There’s always been a love affair between Canadian travelers and Myrtle Beach,” Riordan said.

In 2019 she says they spent around$ 26 million and area businesses felt their absence last year when they couldn’t drive down.

She added, it’s not just that they come during the winter when there’s less domestic visitors, it’s also about the length of time they stay, usually a week or even a month rather than just a weekend.

“It’s good for our workers, to keep our workforce stable, and to keep our workers employed,” Riordan said.

Riordan said Can-Am days will return in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

