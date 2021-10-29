Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow — a move that dashed the hopes of Britain’s Conservative government which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.

The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle — the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Oct. 20 for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.

The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at the South of the Border location in Dillon...
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach
File photo of police lights
Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Latest News

Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’