Authorities warn about candy laced with marijuana ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says it recently seized packs of candy that either...
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says it recently seized packs of candy that either contain or are laced with marijuana. Those are shown on the left side of this photo.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about candy laced with or containing marijuana this Halloween.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said he wants to remind parents about the hazards of accepting trick-or-treat candy from strangers.

The Sheriff’s Office says half the packages of sweets in the photo below were seized this week in a traffic stop near Pawleys Island. One person was arrested.

The packs of candy on the left have either been laced with marijuana or contain marijuana. The packages on the right are unaltered packages from the store. It can be hard to tell the difference.

Parents should inspect trick-or-treat candy for anything suspicious and discard packaging that appears to have been altered or looks suspicious.

