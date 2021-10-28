Submit a Tip
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new shopping center is coming to Myrtle Beach.

Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the corner of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard.

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the site will be home to a new Publix supermarket. Several other buildings on the site will be available for businesses to lease.

The city released renderings of the site on Thursday.

An opening date has yet to be announced.

A new shopping center is coming to Myrtle Beach.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

