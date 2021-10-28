Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests
Stephen Pease, who was part-owner and general manager of SBB in Murrells Inlet, was killed in a...
‘He’s going to be missed’: Community mourns as part-owner of Murrells Inlet biker bar dies in motorcycle crash
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
.
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’