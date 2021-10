MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The local artist we are spotlighting this week is Thomas Samaha!

He started playing the guitar when he was 15 years old and now he is a singer/songwriter.

He is working on a new album right now and that will be coming out soon.

You can find his music on YouTube: Thomas Samaha.

