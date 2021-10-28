Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’

By Katherine Phillips and Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a popular attraction.

Authorities were called around 11 a.m. Thursday to the South of the Border along Highway 301 in Hamer.

Capt. Allen Rogers said a person tried to repossess a woman’s car at the location, but she grabbed a gun from a different car and started shooting.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Authorities said that the woman was arrested and taken to the Dillon County Detention Center, but her name has not been released.

WMBF News is at the scene gathering information and will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

