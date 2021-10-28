Body found by Robeson County deputies identified as missing woman

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties have identified a body found in Robeson County as that of a woman who was reported missing.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the body of 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls, was found Monday during a search operation on Tom M. Road in Rowland. Her body was later identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lawrence was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls after coming home from her job in Fayetteville.

In a statement, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called the discovery “terrible news” and said he had spoken with Lawrence’s mother.

“While this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime,” Wilkins said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and follow up on leads in the case. The department also previously stated that foul play is suspected in Lawrence’s disapperance.

One person is currently in custody in connection to the case. 42-year-old Michael L. Brayboy, of Rowland, was found driving Lawrence’s vehicle during a recent traffic stop in Red Springs. He’s currently facing charges unrelated to the investigation.

Several other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted in searches and the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

