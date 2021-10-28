Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry County police said.

The department’s narcotics and vice unit, along with the street crimes unit, conducted an operation on Tuesday.

According to HCPD, authorities used “multiple online resources” to contact people offering prostitution services and set up appointments to meet at a local hotel.

Eight people were taken into custody for suspected prostitution:

Angela Reid, 25

Crystal Snelgrove, 40

Stephanie Walker, 40

Amber Medlin-Anderson, 34

Tammi Cole, 42

Montoya Moore, 42

Kathryn McCormick, 28

Angelica Short, 24

Police said all of the suspects lived in the Myrtle Beach area.

Snelgrove was also arrested for an outstanding warrant, Moore for resisting arrest, and McCormick for an additional drug offense.

Myrtle Beach police, the FBI, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.

