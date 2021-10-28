Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in custody after barricading themselves inside a Grand Strand resort Thursday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it was negotiating with the person at 1905 South Ocean Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. Police later said the suspect was taken into custody at around 8:05 p.m.

A web search shows that location to be the Ocean Park Resort.

The MBPD says there’s no threat to the public and those impacted have been moved to safety.

Officials added that there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

