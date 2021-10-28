Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police identify juvenile charged in Florence stabbing

Randall James Hardy III
Randall James Hardy III(Source: Florene County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police on Thursday identified the juvenile suspect accused in a Florence stabbing.

Police said Randall James Hardy III is being charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt, officers were called at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person stabbed in the 800 block of Gladstone Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Harrell Street, according to Brandt.

A K-9 unit tracked Hardy III to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets, where he was taken into custody without incident, Brandt added.

Hardy III was denied bond and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests
Stephen Pease, who was part-owner and general manager of SBB in Murrells Inlet, was killed in a...
‘He’s going to be missed’: Community mourns as part-owner of Murrells Inlet biker bar dies in motorcycle crash
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
.
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’