Police identify juvenile charged in Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police on Thursday identified the juvenile suspect accused in a Florence stabbing.

Police said Randall James Hardy III is being charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt, officers were called at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person stabbed in the 800 block of Gladstone Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Harrell Street, according to Brandt.

A K-9 unit tracked Hardy III to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets, where he was taken into custody without incident, Brandt added.

Hardy III was denied bond and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

