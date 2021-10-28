Palmetto Goodwill launching career opportunity center in new Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common now has a new business and with it, new opportunities.

Palmetto Goodwill held a grand opening Thursday at its new location on Agnes Lane, with hundreds visiting the new store.

Employees said the organization is widely known for retail and donation services, but many are unaware the company also operates as a career opportunity center.

“We are a hidden secret,” said Jermaine Husser, Vice President of Mission Enterprise for the Palmetto Goodwill.

The career opportunity center is located inside the Palmetto Goodwill building. It provides several employment-related services for the public, including providing space for people to use a computer to search for a job, assisting people with their resumes and helping them with their interviewing skills.

The center helps people who may need a clothing voucher at their store for a job, while staff also provide assistance with applying for unemployment.

Husser says Palmetto Goodwill’s career opportunity centers served over 16,000 people across South Carolina who needed help finding a job. He also said Palmetto Goodwill’s job placement rate for the region is 80%.

Husser explained there are many people in the Grand Strand trying to get back on their feet after COVID-19 and could use the new center’s help right now.

“We saw a lot of individuals that were displaced, dislocated workers,” he said. “So there’s a tremendous need for our services today. That’s why we’re here. Because we know our neighbors need us. Why not have your doors open to serve those who are less fortunate or under-resourced - and individuals that need support with finding what their dream might look like? That’s why Goodwill is here.”

Husser says they also offer over 200 training opportunities for eligible individuals which include veterans, those on SNAP and senior citizens who are looking to get back into the workforce.

The physical center opens in January, but those looking for help can access online programs on the Palmetto Goodwill website.

