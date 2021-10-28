Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New gear at Myrtle Beach Fire Department designed to help prevent cancer

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department now have new gear designed to help prevent leading causes of cancer while on the job.

The department revealed the new hoods, jackets and pants that provide longer coverage and a specially designed liner on the inside that blocks carcinogens and particles from getting inside firefighters’ bodies.

“It’s going to be the long-term benefits that are going to be the most beneficial,” said MBFD Capt. Jon Evans. “Because it hopefully will keep those carcinogens off our skin and protect us better as we do our job, so just reducing that factor of getting cancer hopefully down the road.”

MBFD is also working with new air packs that are lighter, easier to clean and come with more technological options. Officials went further in-depth Wednesday, explaining how they came to choose the new gear that was shown off.

“We put them through wear tests, we looked at price points, we looked all the way around at three different manufacturers. So the committee selected is the MSAG1 and that’s what we went with,” said MBFD Capt. Kenneth Chapman.

Firefighters will be seen wearing the new gear by January, with administrative officials getting theirs later next year. For now, firefighters say the push towards making things safer long-term is a welcome sight.

“It’s definitely nice to come onto the career and have the equipment,” said MBFD firefighter Jacqueline Brengel. ”Because some of the guys that’ve been on line for long periods of time, they’ve been exposed to that cancer already. I am blessed where I’m protected now, so hopefully the long run I won’t have as many medical issues as someone who’s been on the job for 25 years already.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
.
Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Tammie Durant