Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: C.D. Rozsa

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Five candidates will try to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach on Nov. 2. WMBF News is giving people a look at the candidates ahead of the election.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - C.D. Rozsa is running for mayor of Myrtle Beach for the second time after coming up short in the 2017 election.

Rozsa, a mechanic who has lived in Myrtle Beach for 15 years, says controlling crime will be his top priority if elected.

“I want to get rid of the crime, get rid of all the drug trafficking, the sex trafficking,” he said. “We need to get rid of the homeless that are a problem, and just make it a place where people want to come again.”

Rozsa says one recent issue he’s passionate about is making sure retired Myrtle Beach firefighters get the health insurance they claim they were promised.

“These guys have put their lives on the line for us for over 20 years,” he said. “And somebody needs to stand up for them. I don’t believe in taking anything away from somebody that was promised something. So they need somebody to help fight for that.”

Rozsa also hopes to improve the perception Myrtle Beach has from those who live outside the city.

“They’re not coming here,” he said of visitors. “They’re coming to North Myrtle Beach, they’re coming to Surfside, Garden City. They’re trying to stay away from Myrtle Beach. We’ve got a pretty bad reputation nationwide, and it’s time to change that.”

Rozsa says he has a lot more time to dedicate this year to his campaign than he did back in 2017. He’s hoping voters will appreciate his no-nonsense approach and vote him in as the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.

“Something needs to get done,” he said. “And I’m the standup, straightforward guy that can get it done.”

WMBF News reached out to all five candidates for interviews. Four provided us with interviews ahead of the election. Gene Ho’s campaign manager declined to schedule one with WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

