Longs man sentenced to 25 years in prison for home invasions

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was sentenced to over two decades in prison after being convicted for a pair of home invasions.

Quintus Dante Faison, 27, of Longs, was convicted of two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping on Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge Bentley Price later sentenced Faison to 25 years in prison on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently. He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

“A burglary is a terrible event to go through as a victim, but when people wait for a time that the victims are home and it’s a home invasion, it’s much worse,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “The victims are happy with the outcome and so are we that this defendant has been brought to justice.”

Prosecutors said evidence presented at Faison’s trial, which began Monday, showed he was involved in home invasions in December 2017. Faison and two other co-defendants hid behind the woods until nightfall and forcibly entered the homes armed with pistols and assault rifles.

They then held the victims at gunpoint, ordering them to the ground before making their escape in the victims’ vehicles. The vehicles were later recovered a short time later.

Charges are pending for his co-defendant, according to the solicitor’s office.

