Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Keeping You Safe: A shot that can save your life

‘A woman should be able to come into any bar and feel safe.’
By Loren Korn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re on a date, make sure it’s at The Marina Bar and Grill. The restaurant is taking customer safety to the next level and it’s in the form of a bar shot.

“A woman should be able to come into any bar and feel safe,” said Shannon Jordan, manager of The Marina Bar and Grill.

And they can, thanks to a special shot that WMBF chose not to reveal. But, it’s now offered at the North Myrtle Beach restaurant.

“It started in London years ago, you could say a safety word like Angela. Go up to the bar and say Angela if you were feeling unsafe in a date situation or what have you,” Jordan said.

The name has changed but the idea has not. If you’re in an uncomfortable situation, Jordan said don’t hesitate and sidle up to the bar and ask for the shot.

“So, you order the shot neat and the bartender will escort you to your car. Ask for it dressed or on the rocks, he will call you a taxi or an Uber. If you order it with a lime, we will call the police immediately,” she said.

Victoria Corwin, a loyal customer and friend, is the woman behind the sign. WMBF News followed her as she went to hang it up behind the door in the women’s bathroom. Corwin said she came across the idea on social media.

“Here at the Marina Bar, we have a lot of ladies that come in here that are doing dating apps. They feel safe in here, they come in here, it’s like a family atmosphere. When I saw that sign, I thought you know what, that would be something perfect to hang in the ladies restroom and then if anybody’s having any kind of trouble, they’ve got an avenue to get out of it,” said Corwin.

The Marina Bar and Grill not only has the sign, but also, the bartenders are trained.

“It’s been really great. I’ve had people that are like, ‘Oh, that’s really great.’ A lot of women have been very receptive to it,” said Jordan. “It’s there for them so, they know that it’s there and they can feel safe and we can make sure they can get home,” said Jordan.

Corwin said she’s posted the sign in four North Myrtle Beach establishments and is making it her mission to make sure the signs are hanging in every bar in town.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests
Stephen Pease, who was part-owner and general manager of SBB in Murrells Inlet, was killed in a...
Community mourns as part-owner of Murrells Inlet biker bar dies in motorcycle crash
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case

Latest News

Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
.
Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Tammie Durant
.
‘I love scaring kids’: Carolina Forest man turns driveway into haunted house for Halloween