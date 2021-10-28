Submit a Tip
Inaugural ‘Paddle the MarshWalk Pink’ event to raise awareness for breast cancer

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sea of pink will soon greet visitors to the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

The inaugural ‘Paddle the MarshWalk Pink’ event is happening Friday to support breast cancer prevention and research.

Paddle boarders and kayakers, all decked in pink, will paddle down the creek in front of the restaurants and back over to the boat landing.

Organizers are also inviting others to show up in pink and walk along the MarshWalk as well to show their support.

“They always step up. Murrells Inlet has always been a giving community. We are a small community, but we always show up and help each other, “said event organizer Tedd Watts.

The Paddle the MarshWalk Pink event will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Everyone that registers will receive a pink shirt for their support!

