FIRST ALERT: Rain arrives this afternoon, a few strong storms possible this evening

Here's the threats for the storms today.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong storm system will bring not only increasing rain chances today but possibly a few strong to severe storms later this evening and into the overnight hours.

The worst of the weather will be after sunset tonight.
We begin today with increasing clouds that will become thick by the early afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon before any rainfall begins.

By this afternoon, showers begin to move in but will remain light in nature. The heavy rain...
The first few showers will begin to work into the area by 2-3 PM this afternoon. The showers will increase in coverage throughout the afternoon hours and into the early evening but no heavy rain is expected through 5 PM.

After sunset, heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat return.
As the sun sets, the risk of heavier downpours and thunderstorms will begin to increase. Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will start to overspread the Carolinas. These winds will support the possibility of a few strong to severe storms this evening. Thankfully, our storm fuel remains on the low side, keeping this severe weather threat tonight on the lower side.

A low threat for a strong storm or two continues today.
The latest model data continues to show the greatest risk of an isolated severe storm looks to arrive between 8 PM and midnight, even though the rain turns heavier by 6 PM tonight. With strong winds aloft, some storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts. There is also a small but non-zero risk of an isolated brief tornado as well. Because of that, our area remains under a level 2 severe weather risk for this evening.

An average of one inch is a good bet for the rainfall tonight, with higher totals near the...
The system will also likely bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area. Rainfall totals will likely average around 1 inch for most places. Areas along the beach will push close to 1.5 inches in some spots.

The rain and storms will end just after midnight tonight, but cloudy skies and a little mist and drizzle will stick around on Friday along with a gusty wind. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to near 70.

Clouds will slowly attempt to break up on Saturday with a gusty breeze and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Halloween looks spectacular with bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

