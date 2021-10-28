Family of mental health patient who drowned in HCSO van frustrated with delay in criminal trial

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The fight for justice is being delayed longer than a grieving family would like.

Last week, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed the trial for ex-deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop will happen in February. It was originally set for November.

Flood and Bishop were working for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 when authorities say Flood drove a jail transport van carrying mental health patients Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton around a flood barrier and into floodwater.

Authorities say Bishop didn’t do anything to stop Flood.

Officials say the deputies attempted to rescue Green and Newton, who were locked in the back of the van, but they were unsuccessful.

Green and Newton drowned in the van while the deputies got out alive.

Both deputies are facing criminal charges, but they’ll get a few extra months to prepare for their trial in Marion County.

“You know, there’s an expression – a legal expression actually – that pretty much rings true here for Nikki and Wendy. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Nicolette Green’s mother Linda Green said.

Green says it’s especially discouraging seeing other criminal cases go through the legal process quicker than this one.

“Here it is 2021 – at the end of 2021 – come on, we need to have the trial and get it over with,” she said.

Green says Thanksgiving was her daughter’s favorite holiday.

This year’s Thanksgiving will be the fourth the Green family will have without Nikki and without a conclusion to the criminal case against the ex-deputies.

“We just keep going and waiting and living with the pain,” Green said.

Online records show the trial was delayed because attorneys for the deputies filed for a continuance.

