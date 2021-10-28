Submit a Tip
Fall trends with Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach is home to all your favorite stores. It made perfect sense to lean on them for what’s trending this season.

We loved learning about some of this year’s most popular looks. Come along with us as we explore some of the cutest outfits from Loft, Versona, and Express!

For a breakdown of where you can find each of these looks, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

