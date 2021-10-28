Submit a Tip
Explorin’ with Loren gets spooky tonight on WMBF News

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News Today Anchor Loren Korn loves exploring our area on her hit series Explorin’ with Loren. If you love a good ghost story, you won’t want to miss what she has in store tonight.

It’s always a pleasure to have her join us on Grand Strand Today! We loved learning about her Halloween version of the series. She’ll touch on many of the local legends that haunt the Grand Strand.

Come along with us for a preview of what you can expect!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am. Catch Explorin’ with Loren tonight on WMBF News at 5:30pm and 11pm.

