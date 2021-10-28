Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Emanuel 9 families, attorneys to give update on lawsuit settlement

Nine parishioners of downtown Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church died in a shooting on June...
Nine parishioners of downtown Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church died in a shooting on June 17, 2015.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Families of the victims of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanual AME Church in downtown Charleston will speak with reporters Thursday on settlement negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The negotiations stem from a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families against the DOJ.

The news conference is expected to take place at 11:45 a.m. in Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. and State Sen. Clementa Pickney, the church’s senior pastor, was among the nine killed, is expected to attend with their children.

The Rev. Anthony Thompson, the widower of the late Myra Thompson, another of the Emanuel 9, is also expected to attend.

Pinckney and Thompson are expected to speak, along with attorneys Bakari Sellers and State Sen. Gerald Malloy, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb and Mullins McLeod are expected to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev....
The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Myra Thompson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, and Tywanza Sanders.(Provided)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests
Stephen Pease, who was part-owner and general manager of SBB in Murrells Inlet, was killed in a...
‘He’s going to be missed’: Community mourns as part-owner of Murrells Inlet biker bar dies in motorcycle crash
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard