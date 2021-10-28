Emanuel 9 families, attorneys to give update on lawsuit settlement

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Families of the victims of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanual AME Church in downtown Charleston will speak with reporters Thursday on settlement negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The negotiations stem from a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families against the DOJ.

The news conference is expected to take place at 11:45 a.m. in Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. and State Sen. Clementa Pickney, the church’s senior pastor, was among the nine killed, is expected to attend with their children.

The Rev. Anthony Thompson, the widower of the late Myra Thompson, another of the Emanuel 9, is also expected to attend.

Pinckney and Thompson are expected to speak, along with attorneys Bakari Sellers and State Sen. Gerald Malloy, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb and Mullins McLeod are expected to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Myra Thompson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, and Tywanza Sanders. (Provided)

