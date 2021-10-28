Drink Pink: Duplin Winery raising money for fight against breast cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At one local winery you can get Rose, Sangria, and even cotton candy wine while raising money to help support the fight against breast cancer.

Now through the end of October Duplin Winery has a Drink Pink Campaign.

Discounted cases of wine are being sold and proceeds are being donated to the Caring in our Lifetime Foundation.

This local foundation in the Horry and Georgetown counties is dedicated to raising funds to help provide financial assistance with medical costs to breast cancer patients and survivors.

More than $10,000 was raised over the years with the campaign, and the winery has personally donated additional money to this cause they say they hold dear to their hearts.

Winery Manager Mary Hoffman says it means so much to her and her employees to support this fight.

“I think it gives us a lot of pride to know that we have so many people in the surrounding area that not only enjoy our wines, but also support the same things that we support and help to give back to the community,” said Hoffman.

To support the fight against breast cancer and donate to this campaign, cases can still be bought online.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.