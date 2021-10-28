Submit a Tip
Bennettsville man accused of pointing gun at motorist during road rage incident

Daniel Anton Brown
Daniel Anton Brown(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Bennettsville man in connection with the pointing of a firearm at another motorist during a road rage incident.

Daniel Anton Brown, 27, has been charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Officals say they received calls Thursday morning regarding a road rage incident in which the driver pointed a handgun at another motorist near Wateree River Bridge on Hwy 1.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan later located and apprehended the motorist in Lugoff, according to reports.

The motorist, later identified as Brown, told officials that he did not point the handgun at the motorist and that he did not have a handgun in his vehicle.

He also said he only had marijuana in his vehicle and was on the way to court for a previous marijuana charge, according to reports.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Brown had two handguns in his vehicle, as well as, marijuana and meth.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

