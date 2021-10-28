3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands following another that was reported Monday.
According to the United States Geological Service, a 1.84 magnitude earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Thursday morning around 6:28 and another hit around 6:30, rated at 1.7.
Another earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Monday.
USGS reports a 1.8 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Jenkinsville, South Carolina, at 6:28 this morning (10/28/21). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/xFotTMDmSP pic.twitter.com/TPc9Nrd2x0— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 28, 2021
You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.
