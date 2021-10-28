Submit a Tip
2 men arrested 18 months after boy, 7, killed in home

This photo provided by Columbia Police Dept., shows from left, Travon Wilson and Kwatez...
This photo provided by Columbia Police Dept., shows from left, Travon Wilson and Kwatez Carter. Police have charged two men with murder in the death of a 7-year-old boy shot in his Columbia home 18 months ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Travon Wilson and 21-year-old Kwatez Carter both face murder and additional charges. Wilson was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 night and Carter is in jail on other charges. (Columbia Police Dept. via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police have charged two men with murder in the death of a 7-year-old boy shot in his South Carolina home 18 months ago.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says that investigators received almost no tips to solve Knowledge Sims’ death and police used dozens of interviews, ballistic evidence and dogged police work to crack the case.

Holbrook says residents should’ve been better about speaking up to help solve the killing.

Investigators say 24-year-old Travon Wilson and 21-year-old Kwatez Carter both face numerous charges, including murder.

Wilson was arrested Wednesday and Carter was already in jail on other unrelated charges.

Police didn’t say if either suspect had an attorney who could comment.

