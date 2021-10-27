Week 10 SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. We’ve come to the final week of the regular season with nine local teams from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee ranked in the top ten in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Spring Valley
8. Hillcrest
9. Lexington
10. Chapin
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. South Pointe (3)
3. Greenwood
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenville
6. York
7. South Florence
8. West Florence
9. May River
10. Beaufort
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Saluda
7. Chesterfield
8. Timberland
9. Christ Church
10. Wade Hampton
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Green Sea-Floyds
9. C.E. Murray
10. Calhoun County
