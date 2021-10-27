Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trump could get big ‘bonus’ shares in new social media firm

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s social media company will get tens of millions of special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well.

That would potentially hand the former president billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices.

That is based on figures in a prospectus filed with security regulators on Tuesday.

The filing says Trump’s company will be able to exercise warrants convertible to as many as 40 million shares in a new public company over three years.

That is on top of nearly 90 million shares granted to his company in the merger that was previously announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Crews were on the scene of a head-on collision in Pawleys Island on Monday.
Serious injuries reported after head-on collision in Pawleys Island, officials say
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
One person was killed in a crash late Monday night in the Carolina Forest area, officials said.
Coroner’s office confirms crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard was deadly

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to check where sex offenders live ahead of Halloween
.
Waccamaw grant increases housing options in Myrtle Beach
.
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day