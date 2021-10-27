Submit a Tip
SLED investigating death of Florence County inmate

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - State authoirties are investigating the death of an inmate in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell on Wednesday. Detention officers immediately began to administer life-saving measures and called EMS.

Officials said efforts to save the inmate’s life were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to conduct an independent investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

