Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek re-election once her current term ends in 2023.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s superintendent of education will not seek re-election in 2022.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek re-election once her current term ends in 2023.

“A strong public education system that offers every student, no matter where they live, the opportunity to be prepared for a successful and productive life is key to the future of our state, nation, and world,” Spearman said. “I have been honored to serve and devote my life to this important work first as a teacher and principal, then as a legislator, senior staff member at the Department, an education association leader, and finally as State Superintendent of Education.”

Spearman first took office as Superintendent of Education in 2015.

My career in public service would not have happened without the lessons taught by my parents, and the love and support of my family, neighbors and friends, Spearman said. “I am humbled that a little girl from a dairy farm in Saluda County has had the chance to serve her community and state for over forty years.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a building fire near Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
Crews were called to this crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard late Monday.
Serious injuries reported in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
WMBF News at 6
WMBF News at 6
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway
.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to check where sex offenders live ahead of Halloween