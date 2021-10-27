Robeson County high school senior killed in crash, district says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County community is grieving after the loss of a high school senior.

The Public Schools of Robeson County posted on its social media that 17-year-old Makenzie Norton was killed in a crash on Sunday night.

Sgt. Michael Strickland with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. along Broad Ridge Road.

He said the driver was going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district said she was a senior at Fairmont High School.

“Please remember Makenzie’s family and the Fairmont High School community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the school district posted.

