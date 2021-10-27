Panthers rookies share Halloween fun with pediatric patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers rookies shared some Halloween fun with patients of the Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center.

The rookie class surprised the children with a live-streamed show designed to bring some fun to patients who may not have the opportunity to experience a traditional Halloween this year.

The annual Panthers tradition went virtual this year with a costume fashion and variety show.

Panthers Costumes (Chanelle Smith-Walker)

The show was hosted by Panthers team reporter Kristen Balboni as well as fourth-year defensive end Marquis Haynes. It was broadcast from the Carolina Panthers television studio and was streamed to all rooms of the Levine Children’s Hospital through the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.

Players showed off Halloween costumes in a fashion contest and competed in Minute-to-Win-It style games. Pediatric patients served as judges for the show and selected winners in key categories.

“Now in its 17th year, the Halloween Rookie Spooktacular is a fun annual tradition that continues to create joy and smiles for patients and families at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center,” said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. “Although current guidelines prevented an in-person Halloween event, the Panthers rookie class was still able to directly interact and entertain children through a live-streamed show in partnership with the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.”

Here is a list of all the players and their costumes:

Deonte Brown | The Great Pumpkin

Spencer Brown | Scooby-Doo

Brady Christensen | Top Banana

Thomas Fletcher | Ghostbuster

Chuba Hubbard | Woody

Jaycee Horn | Red Power Ranger

Phil Hoskins | Coolest Clown in Town

Terrace Marshall | Minion

Daviyon Nixon | Superman

Keith Taylor, Jr. | Spiderman

Tommy Tremble | Mr. Incredible

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.