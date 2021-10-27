Submit a Tip
Old Dominion joins Sun Belt Conference

Old Dominion, Sun Belt logos
Old Dominion, Sun Belt logos
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WMBF) - Less than 24 hours after the Sun Belt Conference added its 13th member, the league was quick to announce which school would make it an even 14.

The SBC announced Wednesday that Old Dominion University was unanimously accepted as the conference’s latest member. The school will be officially introduced into the Sun Belt at a press conference Thursday morning.

ODU will join the conference in all sports except field hockey, rowing and lacrosse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Old Dominion University to the Sun Belt. ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference. They have comprehensive success,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “They’ve collected many championships. They will have natural rivals in our footprint.”

The move comes a day after the University of Southern Mississippi was announced to be heading to the Sun Belt. Both ODU and Southern Miss come to the league from Conference-USA, of which the latter was a founding member.

ODU joined C-USA in 2012 but began playing football in the conference two years later from the FCS level.

The Sun Belt has been the center of expansion reports from various outlets in recent weeks. Fellow C-USA member Marshall and FCS power James Madison are being reported as two of the league’s other targets as it heads towards 16 members.

That would make it among the largest conferences in the Group of Five after it was announced six other C-USA members would depart for the American Atheltic Conference.

ODU will join the conference no later than July 1, 2023.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

