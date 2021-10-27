Submit a Tip
N.C. man arrested on child pornography charges

James Harrell Jacobs, Jr.
James Harrell Jacobs, Jr.(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges in connection to a case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip that the suspect, identified as James Harrell Jacobs, Jr., possessed child pornography.

Authorities said an investigation by the sheriff’s office, Laurinburg police, and State Bureau of Investigation revelated the tip was valid.

Jacobs, Jr., of Gibson N.C., is charged with 12 counts of second-degree criminal exploitation of a minor.

He is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond.

