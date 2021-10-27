Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall named finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football

Adam Randall
Adam Randall(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A standout football player in the Grand Strand is now up for the state’s highest individual award.

Adam Randall, a senior wide receiver at Myrtle Beach High School, was announced Wednesday as a finalist for South Carolina’s “Mr. Football” award.

The award is presented by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Coaches Association.

Randall, who has already made a verbal commitment to Clemson, has tallied over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns through 25 varsity games at Myrtle Beach.

Should he win, he’d be the second Seahawk to win the award in the past three years. Former Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty was named Mr. Football in 2019 prior to continuing his college career at South Carolina.

The four other finalists for the award include:

  • Kazarius “KZ” Adams, RB
    • Gray Collegiate Academy
  • Will Mattison, QB
    • Northwestern (Rock Hill)
  • Trent Pearman, QB
    • Daniel
  • Jaylen Sneed, LB
    • Hilton Head Island

The award will be presented during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, otherwise known as the North/South Game, on Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. All five finalists have been selected to play in the game.

