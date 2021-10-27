Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach firefighters battle flames at office building near Grissom Parkway

Myrtle Beach firefighters are responding to a building fire near Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach firefighters are responding to a building fire near Grissom Parkway.(Source: MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters have responded to a big fire at an office building near Grissom Parkway.

Myrtle Beach fire Capt. Jon Evans said firefighters were called Tuesday night to the 1100 block of 48th Avenue North where a row of office buildings is located.

The fire department posted a video on its social media showing the fire at a building where Elan Day Spa and Atlantic Spine are located.

The fire department is asking people to avoid Grissom Parkway between 48th to 38th Avenue North while firefighters battle the flames.

Evans said he doesn’t believe anyone was inside of the buildings at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

WMBF News will bring you more information on the fire as it comes into our newsroom.

