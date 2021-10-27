Submit a Tip
Meet the candidates for Myrtle Beach Mayor: Tammie Durant

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Five candidates will try to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach on Nov. 2. WMBF News is giving people a look at the candidates ahead of the election.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tammie Durant works in private security, and is a former officer with the Florence Police Department.

Now, she hopes to bring her experience in the law enforcement field to combat crime in Myrtle Beach.

“I would like to be more involved with the police department, to restructure everything and actually be a part of it,” Durant said.

Durant says one of the ways she wants to change the police department is to include more training.

“Training, training, training is so important just to be able to do things in the world today,” she said. “Because everything is changing so much, and we have to be ready for the changes.”

Durant also hopes to lower the number of people who are homeless.

“We have a homeless problem,” she said. “And I think there’s something that we need to put in place for the homeless. Just implementing so many programs for them to put them back into society. We can’t just do a blind eye and think that they’re not there. They exist. They’re humans just like we are.”

Durant is also a single mom and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

If elected, she hopes she can build a sense of togetherness and unity in Myrtle Beach.

“Each side can come together,” she said. “And I think when we put all our heads together, we can find a solution. And I think [of] me as being mayor, there are so many things that I want to do and bring all of us together. And I think once we come together, we can change Myrtle Beach the way it needs to be.”

WMBF News reached out to all five candidates for interviews. Four provided us with interviews ahead of the election. Gene Ho’s campaign manager declined to schedule one with WMBF News.

