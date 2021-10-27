MCSO says victim of fatal Bennettsville nightclub shooting was banned, attacked security guard

MARLBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at the Hut Night Club in Bennettsville over the weekend.

According to MCSO, at approximately 03:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, deputies were dispatched to The Hut Night Club after reports of a shooting.

The owner of the club told deputies that while closing and cleaning, a man, later identified as Toran Raphael Simmon, who had been banned from the club walked in wanting a drink, the report states.

MCSO says after the owner told Simmon he was not allowed at the club due to an incident a few weeks prior, and asking him to leave, witnesses said as Simmon left, he assaulted the security guard working the front door.

Witnesses tried to get Simmon off of the security guard but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

As Simmon was on top of the security guard, the guard retrieved a firearm from his person and shot Simmon twice. He died as a result of the gunshots wounds.

The guard, a CWP holder also present at the time, presented the firearm used in this incident to law enforcement.

The guard was taken into custody and transported to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

After reviewing the evidence of the case with the judge and solicitor’s office, the guard was released from custody without charges; pending autopsy results and evidence testing to be conducted by SLED.

This matter is under further investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

