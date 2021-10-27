Submit a Tip
Little River businesses evacuated after gas leak

Avoid Highway 9 and Highway 57 in Horry County
Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responding to a gas leak along Highway 9 and Highway 57 in Horry County advise motorists to avoid the area.

The road is closed in the 2300 block of Highway 9.

There are no injuries reported at this time, and surrounding businesses in the immediate are have been evacuated.

This is a developing story.

