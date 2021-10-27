Juvenile charged in connection to Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a person was stabbed Wednesday morning in Florence, according to police.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers were called at 9:48 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 800 block of Gladstone Street.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

According to Brandt, police learned the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Harrell Street.

A K-9 unit tracked the juvenile suspect to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets, where he was taken into custody without incident, Brandt added.

Police confirmed the juvenile is being charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The juvenile, whose name was not immediately available, will be transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

