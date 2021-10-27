Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I love scaring kids’: Carolina Forest man turns driveway into haunted house for Halloween

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest man is continuing his yearly tradition of turning his driveway into a haunted house.

Randy Dorenbos owns MD Roofing, but when he’s not working on his small business, he’s working on building the haunted house in the driveway of his home in The Farm neighborhood of Carolina Forest.

He said it takes about a month to complete.

“I love scaring kids,” Randy Dorenbos said. “Halloween’s my favorite holiday. Just something I’ve always loved to do.”

Dorenbos has built his haunted house every year for the last five years. And he gets plenty of help from his friends and family as well.

“All of my kids get involved. All of my kids’ friends get involved. It really is a haunted house that’s built by our family, run by our kids and our family, and it’s meant for the enjoyment of all the families in the neighborhood and in the community,” Dorenbos said.

The house is located at 5809 Oakbury Court. It’ll be open Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the haunted house.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pleas were announced Tuesday morning during a press briefing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
12 workers from Myrtle Beach area construction companies plead guilty in historic S.C. tax case
Michael Oerther
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Michael Oerther
SCHP: Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI after causing deadly crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard
Myrtle Beach fire investigators are trying to determine what cause a massive fire at some...
Investigation underway after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
.
City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals
.
EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new home will bring new adventures
.
Teacher arrested, placed on leave after deadly Horry County crash