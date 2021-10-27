‘I love scaring kids’: Carolina Forest man turns driveway into haunted house for Halloween

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest man is continuing his yearly tradition of turning his driveway into a haunted house.

Randy Dorenbos owns MD Roofing, but when he’s not working on his small business, he’s working on building the haunted house in the driveway of his home in The Farm neighborhood of Carolina Forest.

He said it takes about a month to complete.

“I love scaring kids,” Randy Dorenbos said. “Halloween’s my favorite holiday. Just something I’ve always loved to do.”

Dorenbos has built his haunted house every year for the last five years. And he gets plenty of help from his friends and family as well.

“All of my kids get involved. All of my kids’ friends get involved. It really is a haunted house that’s built by our family, run by our kids and our family, and it’s meant for the enjoyment of all the families in the neighborhood and in the community,” Dorenbos said.

The house is located at 5809 Oakbury Court. It’ll be open Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

