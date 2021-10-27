Horry County teacher charged with felony DUI after deadly crash along Carolina Forest Blvd.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teacher with Horry County Schools has been arrested after an alleged drunk driving crash left one person dead in the Carolina Forest area.

Troopers said Michael Oerther, 52, is charged with felony driving under the influence with death results.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Oerther was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he crashed into the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Stafford Drive Sunday night.

There were three people in the Honda Civic. Troopers said the driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital, while the back seat passenger was killed in the accident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the person who died.

HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed Oerther is a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School. He was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, Bourcier added.

As of Wednesday morning, Oerther remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

