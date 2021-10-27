Grand Strand Humane Society launches $6 million capital campaign for new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society announced Wednesday morning a $6 million capital campaign to build a new facility.

The move comes after the humane society’s previous facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue was forced to close due to an animal infestation. Officials confirmed last week the shelter would not be returning to the facility.

The humane society has been temporarily located in a large suite on Factory Stores Boulevard, across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

According to a press release, the shelter’s board of directors has established a special committee to lead the fundraising efforts for the new facility.

The committee is seeking the following:

Six to ten acres of land, ideally in the city of Myrtle Beach. However, the humane society we will gratefully accept any land donations or serious offers about land for sale at a reasonable cost.

Multi-year pledges for donation of $100,000 and larger

Donations in any amount to help reach the goal. All donations are tax deductible

Officials say the humane society is partnering with LS3P Architects for the project.

For more information, email the board of directors at gshsboard@grandstrandhumanesociety.com or executive director Jessica Wnuk (860) 944-3940.

