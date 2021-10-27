Submit a Tip
Advertisement

Getting to know the Inlet Cottage and Walking Tour just in time for Halloween

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is the perfect time to revisit some of our favorite ghost stories. Miss Chris, with Inlet Cottage and Walking Tours, takes pride in story telling and preserving the history of the South Strand.

We loved hearing some of the area’s most popular legends and even a few we’ve never heard of. Come along with us to celebrate spooky season and see how you can take part!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

