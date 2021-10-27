Submit a Tip
Former hospital executive wins $10M in discrimination case

A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former top executive in a North Carolina-based health care system who claimed in a lawsuit that he lost his job because he is a white male has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury.

In his 2019 lawsuit, David Duvall said he lost his job as senior vice president of marketing and communication at Novant Health due to its effort to diversify its top leadership.

News outlets report the jury said Novant Health failed to prove it would have dismissed Duvall regardless of his race.

A Novant Health spokesperson said the Winston-Salem-based company would issue a comment later Tuesday about the jury decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

