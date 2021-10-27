FIRST ALERT: Stormy evening then improving through Halloween weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong storm system will bring additional rain and the small risk of a few severe storms to the region tonight, before improving weather arrives through the busy Halloween weekend.

Light to moderate rain will continue through the late evening hours with occasionally heavier downpours arriving by the late evening.

Winds just above the surface will be very strong tonight. (WMBF)

After sunset, the risk of heavier downpours and thunderstorms will continue to increase as a dynamic storm system moves into the Carolinas. Very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will start to overspread the region. These strong winds in the upper levels will support the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday night. Despite the strong winds, very little storm fuel - warmth and humidity - will be available. As a result, the risk of severe weather is overall quite low and confined to mainly areas near the beaches. The best risk of severe storms will likely be just off shore over the Atlantic Ocean.

Heavier rain and storms are likely late this evening and overnight. (WMBF)

Right now, the greatest risk of isolated severe storms appears to arrive between 8:00 PM and midnight. Some of the storms that develop will be capable of producing strong wind gusts. There is a small but non-zero risk of an isolated brief tornado as well.

The system will also likely bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area. Rainfall totals will likely average around 1 inch for most places.

The rain and storms will end late tonight, but mostly cloudy skies and a little mist and drizzle will stick around on Friday along with a gusty wind. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to near 70.

A few lingering clouds and cooler Saturday. (WMBF)

Mostly cloudy skies early on Saturday will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with a gusty breeze and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Halloween looks spectacular with bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Trick or treaters will see clear skies, light winds and temperatures dropping into the 50s by Sunday evening.

A beautiful Halloween forecast. (WMBF)

