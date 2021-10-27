FIRST ALERT: Cool Wednesday before a few strong storms on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool and quiet weather continues today with a cooler start to your day. As you step out the door this morning, temperatures are in the mid-upper 40s. A light jacket will be needed by nearly everyone today, especially during those early morning hours.

Clear and cool Wednesday ahead. (WMBF)

Highs today will remain on the cool side with mostly sunny skies. We’ll reach the upper 60s today with a taste of fall for any outdoor plans.

The best chance of a few strong storms will be from 5 PM to 11 PM Thursday. (WMBF)

While the weather is calm today, we’re giving you the First Alert to a strong area of low pressure and a cold front that will impact the region late in the day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb into the lower 70s on Thursday with just enough humidity to prompt some storms by the evening hours. As we head toward the evening, the cold front will move into the Carolinas, bringing a band of showers and storms ahead of the front.

The threat for a few strong storms will come in on Thursday with a level two severe weather risk. (WMBF)

Right now, the timing of this line still remains to be in the late afternoon and evening hours. With strong winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, there is a risk of a few strong to severe storms. There is a level two severe weather risk in place, meaning there is a low risk of a few strong to severe storms.

Storms start to ramp up from 5 PM to 11 PM Thursday night with the threat of a few strong storms. (WMBF)

This system will bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and the chance of a quick spin-up tornado. It’s important to note that the severe weather threat looks to be dictated by the timing of this cold front and the storm energy we will have at the time of arrival for the cold front. If we have a later arriving front, the severe weather potential will be lower. Something to keep in mind for tomorrow.

The heaviest rain looks to fall along the beaches Thursday night. (WMBF)

Regardless of the the strength of these storms, rainfall will be beneficial to our area with totals ranging from 0.5 to 1 inch in most areas. Models love the idea of many areas near the beaches picking up on 1-1.5 inches of rain.

The weekend will be cooler and fall-like for Halloween. (WMBF)

The rain will end late Thursday night, but cloudy skies and a little mist and drizzle will stick around on Friday along with a gusty wind. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to near 70.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Saturday with a gusty breeze and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Halloween looks spectacular with bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

